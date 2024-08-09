Rocker's Strong Start Paces Riders in Shutout Win

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders received a strong start from Kumar Rocker in their 4-0 win over the Midland RockHounds from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Friday night.

Rocker was brilliant for Frisco (22-14, 66-39) over his four innings of work, striking out eight batters to no walks while allowing just three hits. Still working his way back from "Tommy John" surgery, the righty threw just 51 pitches.

In the first inning, the Riders backed Rocker with three runs against Midland (23-13, 63-42) starter Mason Barnett (6-7). Alejandro Osuna and Max Acosta both singled to lead off the game. Josh Hatcher then ripped an RBI single to right, scoring Osuna first before Acosta scored and Hatcher advanced to third on an error in right field. Abimelec Ortiz then plated Hatcher with an RBI ground out and made the score 3-0.

That held until the seventh when Acosta added on with a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 4-0.

In the bullpen, Frisco saw two innings from Andy Rodriguez (2-1) and one from Ricky DeVito, Seth Clark and Skylar Hales in their 10th shutout win on the season. Their 10 shutouts are the second-most in the league to Midland's 11.

At the plate, Osuna had two hits and walked twice while Acosta collected three hits, advancing his hitting streak to eight games.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series against the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10th. RHP Winston Santos (2-2, 6.64) is expected to start for the RoughRiders while the RockHounds will turn to RHP Jake Walkinshaw (1-1, 4.50).

