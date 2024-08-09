Hit a Home Run with Pineapple Whip

August 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals and Pineapple Whip are teaming up for the remainder of the 2024 season for the Pineapple Whip Home Run Inning!

Every home game for the rest of the season, if the Cardinals hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, every fan in attendance can enjoy HALF OFF Pineapple Whip.

How to redeem half off Pineapple Whip

- If the Cardinals hit a home run in the 6th inning, a Pineapple Whip image will pop up on the Video Board

- Simply take a photo of the Video Board image or take a screen shot of your digital ticket for that night's game

- Present your photo or screenshot at any Pineapple Whip location in Springfield the night of the game or any time the next day. Presenting a physical ticket from the game also works if you have one.

- Enjoy half-off cups and cones of Pineapple Whip!

Offer will stand until close on the night of the game or the following day. For Saturday games, offer will stand until close that night or anytime on Monday (Pineapple Whip stands are closed on Sundays).

We're excited to partner with this iconic Springfield institution! The Pineapple Whip Home Run Inning launches at tonight's game. The Cardinals are home all weekend long through Sunday.

