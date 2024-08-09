Homestand Highlights: August 13th - August 18th

August 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will welcome the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, August 13th for a six-game series. The action-packed homestand begins with Malmö Oat Milkers Night on Tuesday, Dollar Hot Dog Night on Wednesday, and a Vinnie Pasquantino 'Pasquatch' Bobblehead on Thirsty Thursday™ before a Fireworks Friday, Faith and Family Night with a pre-game concert by Ryan Stevenson, and Bark in the Ballpark round out the weekend.

Tuesday, August 13 - Malmö Oat Milkers vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

MALMÖ OAT MILKERS NIGHT PRESENTED BY OATLY WITH JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

MALMÖ OAT MILKERS - The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable. Oat Milkers Night is presented by Oatly.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, August 14 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Wednesday night.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, August 15 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

VINNIE PASQUANTINO 'PASQUATCH' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY 40/29 NEWS AND THE ARKANSAS CW ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY™

VINNIE PASQUANTINO 'PASQUATCH' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Thursday will be treated to our first-ever dual bobblehead courtesy of 40/29 News and the Arkansas CW featuring former Natural Vinnie Pasquantino a.k.a. 'the Pasquatch' with Strike the Sasquatch. Vinnie was an integral part of the Naturals 2021 Championship Team as he hit .310 with 11 HRs and 42 RBI in 55 games that year. Pasquantino's nickname is 'The Pasquatch' so the bobblehead shows him and Strike the Sasquatch pointing at each other in Spider-Man meme style.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks at Arvest Ballpark on Thirsty Thursday™.

Friday, August 16 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SEAPAK WITH AN ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S NORTHWEST FAN WAVE AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound at Arvest Ballpark with a spectacular fireworks show presented by SeaPak following the conclusion of the game against Corpus Christi.

ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S NORTHWEST (ACNW) FAN DAY - The event will bring together the Naturals with patients at ACNW and their families. ACNW Fan Days are presented by J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

ACNW FAN WAVE - Friday is the third and final ACNW Fan Wave of the 2024 season. At the conclusion of the fourth inning, everyone at Arvest Ballpark - fans, players, coaches, umpires, mascots, and staff - will be asked to wave toward the families and patients at Arkansas Children's Northwest to show them support. Fans will be encouraged to turn on their cell phone flashlights.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, August 17 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT PRESENTED BY SAM'S FURNITURE HIGHLIGHTED BY A PRE-GAME CONCERT FEATURING RYAN STEVENSON COURTESY OF KLRC FROM 4:50 P.M. UNTIL 5:30 P.M.

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT - Faith and Family Night is presented by Sam's Furniture. The family event features a pre-game Christian concert by Ryan Stevenson, courtesy of media partner KLRC.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS - Gates at 4:30 p.m., concert at 4:50 p.m., and the game begins at 6:05 p.m.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

Sunday, August 18 - Naturals vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

BARK IN THE BALLPARK PRESENTED BY RAISING CANE'S ON A FAMILY SUNDAY WITH A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD COURTESY OF THE ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL, FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC., AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dog out for our final Bark in the Ballpark of the season as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to Sunday's game if they are accompanied by a paid owner. Bark in the Ballpark during the 2024 season is presented by Raising Cane's.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Enjoy an afternoon game at Arvest Ballpark with your family and friends.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early on Sunday as fans are invited to play catch prior to the game. Fans are encouraged to bring their own gloves while the Naturals will provide baseballs for the first 50 fans as they enter the field. The catch is presented by the Arkansas Beef Council and will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 1:20 p.m. Dogs are not allowed on the field for the catch.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE Teddy Grahams at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans are invited to join us in the Sunday tradition of running the bases following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health at Arvest Ballpark. Dogs are not allowed on the field so cannot participate in the post-game running of the bases.

All Northwest Arkansas Naturals' baseball games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.