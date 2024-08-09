CC Surges Late for Friday Night Win

August 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Home runs by Austin Deming and Rolando Espinosa spearheaded a four-run seventh inning Friday night as the Hooks knocked off Wichita, 4-1, before 4,577 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won two in a row and four of its last six games.

Jose Fleury held the Wind Surge to two singles and one walk while striking out four over five innings of work.

Joey Mancini stranded a pair in the sixth before surrendering a marker in the seventh.

The 1-0 Wichita lead was short-lived as Deming opened the home seventh with his first Double-A homer. Two batters later, Espinosa launched a big fly to left for his sixth home run of the season and a 2-1 Hooks edge.

Espinosa won the game for CC on Thursday with a ninth inning, walk-off single.

The first Deming Dinger at Whataburger Field! pic.twitter.com/02r3JWmb1l - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 10, 2024

Rolando Espinosa, ladies and gents. pic.twitter.com/N4VUwr8NMx - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 10, 2024

Tommy Sacco Jr. and Miguel Palma continued the seventh-inning rally with base hits. Jeremy Arocho cashed them in with a two-out, two-run knock to right.

Mancini retired six in a row to finish his night, with Alejandro Torres pitching a scoreless ninth for his second Double-A save.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.