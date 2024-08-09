Morales Leads Shutout Victory

August 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Michael Morales punched out 12 over six shutout innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as the Arkansas Travelers blanked the Tulsa Drillers, 2-0 on Thursday night. It was the fourth straight win for the Travs and their second shutout in the past three games. Reid Morgan, Luis Curvelo and Troy Taylor each threw an inning to close it out. Blake Rambusch singled home the Travs first run and Kaden Polcovich homered an inning later for Arkansas' other run.

Moments That Mattered

* With two out in the sixth, Hogan Windish walked, Brock Rodden singled and Rambusch followed with a base hit to produce the game's first run.

* Tulsa posted consecutive singles with one out in the ninth bringing the go-ahead run to the plate but Troy Taylor induced a pair of groundouts to end the game..

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 2-3, BB

* RHP Michael Morales: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, 12 K

News and Notes

* The Travs have held the opposition to one or no runs in seven of nine games on the homestand.

* Morales posted the most strikeouts by a Trav since Bryce Miller struck out 14 on September 17, 2022.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with RHP Logan Evans (8-4, 2.69) making the start against RHP Carlos Duran (0-1, 1.62). It is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with a character appearance from Black Panther and a postgame drone show. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.