Dog Days of Summer Homestand Begins Tuesday, August 13th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, August 13th for their 10th homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) from Tuesday, August 13th until Sunday, August 18.

Tuesday, August 13 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. Parking will be $5. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Wednesday, August 14 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy some Missions baseball!

Thursday, August 15 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase discounted tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, August 16 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Roger Clemens Jersey Giveaway - Courtesy of McCombs Ford West, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Roger Clemens Missions jersey inspired by his college days at UT!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, August 17 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of Alamo Colleges, fans can stay after the game and enjoy the best fireworks display in town!

Circle K Food Drive - Fans who donate to the Back-to-School Drive will receive a ticket voucher for a future Missions Game!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, August 18 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Six Flags Kids Day - The first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

