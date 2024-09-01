Wichita Fights Back, Falls Short in Series Finale against Springfield

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge lost 5-2 in their final regular season contest opposite the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge split the series with the Cardinals to wrap up their penultimate homestand in 2024.

Pierson Ohl had a steadfast first start since returning from injury in the series finale. All Springfield could manage against him in five innings was two hits, and Ohl got some help for his final out when Jorel Ortega extended his reach to catch the final out on a comeback line drive in the top of the fifth.

R.J. Yeager pushed a ground ball deep enough toward first base to allow Chris Rotundo to score from third base in the opening half of the sixth. The following batter, Matt Lloyd, singled out to left field to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Lloyd later brought in a third Springfield score on a sacrifice fly to center in the top of the eighth, and then Leonardo Bernal blooped a single into left field to double the advantage. Those two runs would come back in the home half of the frame on a single up the middle from Alex Isola.

Dakota Harris provided an insurance run for the Cardinals on a single to center for a 5-2 Springfield score to start the ninth. Although Wichita put men on the corners and the tying run to the plate, a lineout to third ended the game and forced the series split.

John Stankiewicz bears the loss and falls to 2-5 on the season after surrendering two earned runs on three hits in his lone inning of relief in the sixth.

The Wind Surge head southbound tonight to prepare for a Labor Day Extraordinare against the Frisco RoughRiders tomorrow night, Monday, September 2, at 6:05 PM, at Riders Field. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

