Travs Pound 'Poodles for Series Win

September 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Arkansas Travelers banged out 16 hits and romped past the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 12-5 on Sunday night to claim their fifth consecutive series win. Cole Young led the parade with a career high tying four hits including a two-run home run. Ben Williamson and Jared Oliva each posted three hit games. The Travs ran away late scoring multiple runs in the four of the final five innings. Jake Haberer was the winner out of the bullpen working 1.1 scoreless innings with Kyle Hill securing the final seven outs to earn his first save of the season.

Moments That Mattered

* Young broke a tie in the fifth inning with an opposite field two-run blast.

* Amarillo cut the Travs lead to four in the seventh inning and had two on with two out when Kyle Hill entered and recorded a strikeout to end the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Cole Young: 4-5, 3 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* 3B Ben Williamson: 3-4, BB, run, RBI

* CF Jared Oliva: 3-4, BB, run, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travelers magic number to clinch a playoff spot is six with 12 games remaining.

* Young's four hits were his most in Double-A and the fifth four hit game of the season for Traveler.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs return home to Dickey-Stephens Park to host the Corpus Christi Hooks with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 2.09) making the start against LHP Julio Robaina (1-2, 3.60). It is a Dog Day at DSP with first pitch set for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

