Springfield Sets Franchise Record for Road Wins on Sunday

September 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals (73-53) won their 39th road game of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday afternoon. Those 38 road wins are a new franchise record, besting the 2008 Springfield Cardinals who won 38.

Decisions:

W: Benito Garcia (3-1)

L: John Stankiewicz (2-5)

S: Jack Ralston (3)

Notables:

Trent Baker made his first start since July 23. He went a planned two innings without allowing a hit. Baker walked two and struck out three.

Benito Garcia followed Baker by tossing four innings, allowing one hit and no runs.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the sixth. RJ Yeager plated a run on an RBI groundout. Matt Lloyd followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Springfield added a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to extend the lead. Leonardo Bernal picked up his first RBI at the Double-A level with a single in the inning.

Wichita's offense had one hit through the first seven innings. They tallied a pair of runs on four hits in the eighth against Matt Svanson. It was the first time Svanson had been charged with an earned run since June 26.

On Deck:

Tuesday, September 3: SPR RHP Brandon Komar (6-2, 2.33 ERA) vs NWA RHP William Flemming 4-4, 7.00)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

