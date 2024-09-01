Long Road Trip Ends with Another Loss

Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - A long, difficult road trip for the Tulsa Drillers concluded Sunday night in Corpus Christi with their eleventh loss in twelve games. The Drillers fell in an early four-run hole and could not overcome the deficit with a late-game rally, falling 4-3 at Whataburger Field.

The Drillers again matched a season high with their sixth straight loss. It is the second time on the trip that they have lost six games in a row.

On the two-week, 12-game road trip that started in Springfield, the Driller won just one game, the series finale in Springfield. They were outscored on the trip -66-32, averaging just 2.7 runs scored per game.

Away from ONEOK Field, they have won just 2 of their past 18 games.

In Sunday's finale in Corpus Christi, Tulsa played from behind after the Hooks scored two runs in each of the first two innings. In the first, a run-scoring single from Logan Cerny and a balk by Tulsa starter Carlos Duran accounted for the first two runs of the game.

In the bottom of the second, a hit batter, a base hit and a throwing error set up a two-run double from Collin Price the upped the Hooks lead to 4-0.

It stayed that way until the Drillers scored all three of their runs in the top of the sixth. Brendon Davis led off with a base hit, and Jose Ramos worked a one-out walk. Two pitches after the walk, Chris Newell belted his second Double-A home run that promptly made it a one-run game.

But, there was no late rally from the Drillers as Newell's homer accounted for their final hit of the night. Their only base runner over the final three innings came when Bubba Alleyne drew a two-out walk in the ninth. Noah Miller followed and grounded into a force out to end the game and the trip.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Duran was charged with his second loss of the week, dropping his Double-A record to 0-4.

*Corpus Christi starting pitcher Miguel Ullola held Tulsa without a hit through the first four innings. Alleyne ended the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the fifth.

*The Drillers were limited to just three hits in the game with two of those coming in the three-run sixth. On the 12-game road trip, they were held to just a .179 team batting average and averaged just over five hits per game.

*The second half of the season has seen two different Tulsa teams. At ONEOK Field in the second half, the Drillers have a 17-11 record, but on the road, they are just 6-22.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will now return home for their final home stand of the 2024 season. They will host the San Antonio Missions for the first time this season in a six-game series that will begin Tuesday night and run through Sunday evening.

Tuesday's series opener is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be followed by the final day game of the year at ONEOK Field on Wednesday, September 4 with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

Neither team has announced starting pitchers for the series.

