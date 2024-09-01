Bergert's Quality Start Not Enough in Series Finale

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Sunday. Despite recording a quality start, Ryan Bergert suffered his ninth loss of the season. Midland plated three runs in the top of the second inning. The Missions plated a run in the seventh inning to avoid the shutout. Midland secured a 4-1 victory in the series finale.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first inning, the right-hander allowed three runs in the top of the second frame. Brayan Buelvas reached base on an infield single to start the inning. Henry Bolte drew a walk to put two runners on. Jordan Groshans drove in Buelvas with a double to left field. Bergert retired the next two batters before allowing a two-run double to Caeden Trenkle. Midland grabbed a 2-0 lead.

Bergert stranded a runner in scoring position in the third inning. With two men down, Buelvas legged out a triple to left-center field. The right-hander struck out Bolte to end the frame.

Jack Perkins was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The right-hander held the Missions without a hit through the first three innings of work. He issued walks to Cole Cummings and Michael De La Cruz. After three innings of play, he had four strikeouts.

The Missions recorded their first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out in the frame, Marcos Castanon doubled to center field. Perkins left him stranded after recording a pop out and a strikeout.

Bergert logged his third quality start of the season. In six innings of work, he allowed three runs on five hits. He walked one batter while striking out six. David Morgan took the mound for the Missions in the seventh frame.

San Antonio plated a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs in the frame, Robert Perez Jr. doubled to center field. Juan Zabala drove him in with a base hit to left field. The Missions cut the lead to 3-1.

Perkins recorded his second win of the year. In seven innings of work, he allowed one run on three hits. He issued three walks while striking out six batters. Lincoln Henzman took the mound for Midland in the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Missions stranded two baserunners. After retiring the first batter, Henzman allowed a single to Cole Cummings. The right-hander retired Ray-Patrick Didder before allowing a base hit to Romeo Sanabria. Castanon struck out swinging to end the inning.

Midland added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Bradgley Rodriguez, Buelvas drew a walk and stole second base. After striking out the next batter, Groshans reached on a single to right field. Euribiel Angeles drove in Buelvas with a single to right field. The RockHounds extended their lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ryan Cusick took the mound for Midland. Michael De La Cruz grounded out to start the frame. Perez Jr. grounded out for the second out of the inning. Juan Zabala kept the game alive with an infield single. Mears struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-1

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 24-32, 55-69 on the season

Attendance: 3,202

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 6 K

Jack Perkins (RockHounds starter): W, 7.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): ND, 0.2 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 2 K

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): L, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 6 K

Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): DNP

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, K

Henry Bolte (#5 A's prospect): 0-3, R, BB, 2 K

Denzel Clarke (#10 A's prospect): DNP

Daniel Susac (#11 A's prospect): 1-4, K

Jack Perkins (#18 A's prospect): W, 7.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Brennan Milone (#24 A's prospect): DNP

Brayan Buelvas (#26 A's prospect): 2-3, 3B, 2 R, BB, SB

Will Simpson (#29 A's prospect): 1-4, 2B, K

The San Antonio Missions will begin a six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday, September 3rd. Left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos (3-1, 4.70) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. The Drillers have not yet announced their rotation. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from ONEOK Field.

