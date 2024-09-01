Hooks March to Seventh Straight Win, Sweep Drillers

September 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks broke out the brooms Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field, edging Tulsa, 4-3, behind another strong pitching performance from Miguel Ullola and Trey Dombroski.

In sweeping the six-game series vs. the Drillers, Corpus Christi has won seven in a row and eight of its last nine.

Ullola blanked Tulsa over 4 2/3 innings, striking out five while walking three. The lone hit against him was an infield knock that began the fifth. Ullola retired the next two batters before being taken out of the contest at 75 pitches. Jeremy Molero, making his Double-A debut, fanned the only man he faced to finish the fifth.

Ullola leads Double-A in both strikeouts (151) and opponent batting average (.163), and is 14 Ks from matching Corpus Christi's single-season record of 165 strikeouts, set by Jason Hirsh during the club's inaugural 2005 season.

The Drillers cut the Corpus Christi lead to one in the sixth thanks to a three-run home run by Chris Newell.

Dombroski responded by setting down 11 of 12 Tulsa batters to end the ballgame, earning his second consecutive win.

The offensive support came early as the Hooks managed a pair of runs in each of the first two innings. After being hit by a pitch, Brice Matthews motored around the diamond to score on infield knocks by Collin Price and Logan Cerny. Price later came home via a balk.

Price knocked in another hit batsman with a two-out RBI double in the second. Yamal Encarnacion sent a flare into shallow right for the other Hooks hit of the inning. Zach Cole sent him in with a smash to first.

Easy money for Collin Price pic.twitter.com/OM3zquTL28 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) September 1, 2024

Texas League Stories from September 1, 2024

