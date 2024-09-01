Groover Records Four Hits in Amarillo Debut

AMARILLO, Texas - Amarillo dropped their Sunday finale against the Arkansas Travelers 12-5. The loss gave the Travs the series win after taking four of the six games this week. Gino Groover dazzled in his Double-A debut, recording his first career four-hit game.

Amarillo responded to an early Arkansas run by scoring two of their own in their first trip to the plate. Neyfy Castillo led off the game with a triple and scored as Groover chopped a ball over the infield for his first Double-A hit and RBI in his first opportunity. Groover was able to advance to second on the first of two errors by Arkansas' Harry Ford for the night. A fly ball and wild pitch allowed Groover to score to give Amarillo a 2-1 lead after the first.

The Travs evened things up with a run in the third and used three straight two-run innings in innings 5-7 to build an 8-2 advantage.

Kevin Graham delivered a two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh after each of the three batters ahead of him reached with one out. Following a scoreless eighth inning for both sides, the Travs plated four in the top of the ninth to go ahead 12-4. Groover doubled for his fourth hit of the night to start Amarillo's ninth inning and came around to score the fifth run of the game as A.J. Vukovich added to his franchise record in RBI.

Amarillo will head to their Oil Pan Cup rivals, the Midland RockHounds, for the final road trip of the year beginning Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

GROOVY: Playing in his 76th career game after being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 48th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Gino Groover made his Double-A debut a memorable one. The D-backs' no. 9-rated prospect went 4-for-5 with a double, RBI, and two runs scored on Sunday evening for his first career four-hit game. He was the only Amarillo player to record a multi-hit game. He came to Amarillo with a hot bat, hitting safely in each of his last five games for High-A Hillsboro. On Tuesday night against Vancouver, Groover set his career high with five RBI and his second career multi-HR game.

