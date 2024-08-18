Wichita Drop Series Finale to Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge fell 12-3 to Arkansas Travelers in the series finale at Riverfront Stadium. Despite the loss, Wichita wins the season series with Arkansas 10-8.

Carson McCusker smoked an RBI single into left field past shortstop in the bottom of the first for his team-leading 57th RBI of the year. Ricardo Olivar smacked another run-scoring single off of the glove of Hogan Windish and into right field two innings later for a 2-0 Wind Surge lead through the first third of the game.

Arkansas scored three runs to take the lead to start the fifth on sac fly to left by Jake Anchia and a two-run home run to left field by the Wind Surge left fielder Harry Ford. Wichita tied the game at three on a sacrifice fly from Jorel Ortega to left in the home half of the sixth.

Over the seventh and eighth innings, the Travelers put up a combined nine runs on eight hits while batting around both times to secure the series victory.

Ricardo Velez receives the loss and now is 0-2 in Double-A this season. Over his lone inning of relief, he gave up four earned runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout.

The Wind Surge travel back to Texas for a series with the Midland RockHounds starting Tuesday, August 20, at 6:30 PM at Momentum Bank Ballpark. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

