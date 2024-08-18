Mathews, Redmond Power Cards Over Frisco

August 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







FRISCO, TX - Quinn Mathews struck out 11 batters over 7.0 scoreless innings and Chandler Redmond hit two homers as the Cardinals defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 4-1 at Riders Field on Saturday night. With the win Springfield clinched a series victory becoming the first visiting team to win a series in Frisco in 2024.

Decisions:

W: Quinn Mathews (2-1)

L: Winston Santos (3-3)

S: Matt Svanson (22)

Notables:

Mathews' 7.0 scoreless innings represents his first scoreless start at the Double-A level. The Cardinals' lefty also increased his minor league-leading strikeout total to 168.

Chandler Redmond drove in all 4 runs for Springfield and recorded his first multi-homer game this season.

Nathan Church (2-for-4), RJ Yeager (1-for-3) and Chris Rotondo (1-for-4) extended their hitting streaks to 7, 6 and 6, respectively.

Jimmy Crooks went 3-for-5 on the night to raise his batting average to a Texas League-leading .324. He is 10-for-19 this week.

Matt Svanson picked up his 3rd save of the series and is 22-for-22 in save opportunities, leading all of Double-A in both saves and appearances (45).

With 9 hits, the Cards snapped a streak of 6 straight games with double digit hits.

Springfield is now a league-best 35-20 on the road this season.

On Deck:

Sunday, August 18: SPR TBA vs FRI RHP Emiliano Teodo (5-3, 1.72 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 18, 2024

Mathews, Redmond Power Cards Over Frisco - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.