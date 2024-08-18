No Sunday Woes in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Amarillo salvaged a series split with a 5-3 win against San Antonio in their final meeting of the year.

Kristian Robinson scored three of Amarillo's five runs on Sunday night. He went 1/2 with a double and two stolen bases. Will Mabrey, Conor Grammes, Jake Rice, and Mitchell Stumpo, combined for four scoreless innings of relief. The group allowed just one hit.

The Missions sent the Padres 28th-rated prospect to the mound for the series finale. A.J. Vukovich reached on an error and with two outs, Caleb Roberts yanked a double down the right field line. With two in scoring position, Ivan Melendez struck out to end the inning. Billy Corcoran worked an efficient bottom of the first, picking up his first strikeout in a perfect inning.

Kristian Robinson walked in the second but was the only baserunner. A leadoff single was spoiled by Roberts gunning down the runner trying to steal. A walk and a hit led to a two-out three run home run by Robert Perez Jr. to open the scoring.

Down 3-0, Neyfy Castillo burned the right fielder with an opposite field double to start the inning. The next three batters were retired to avoid the run scoring. Corcoran worked a nice third, only allowing a soft base hit with two outs.

Melendez flew out to the deepest part of the ballpark but that was the only quality contact Amarillo had in the fourth. Allowing a walk and a hit, Corcoran then fired a wild pitch to put two runners in scoring position, where he would strand them.

Robinson doubled into the right center field gap to start the inning and scored on a two out single from A.J. Vukovich. Corcoran finished his outing with a 1-2-3 fifth, punctuated with his fifth strikeout.

Amarillo went down in order in the sixth, and Will Mabrey returned the favor.

The first two Soddies got on base on walks, putting Robinson at second and Kevin Graham at first. A double steal put them both in scoring position without an out. Castillo struck out and then Jean Walters, who came in for Vukovich, grounded one inside the first baseline for a two-run double. Tim Tawa then traded places with him with a double of his own to take a 4-3 lead. Conor Grammes pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

Andy Weber singled and Robinson traded places with him after a fielder's choice. With two outs, Robinson swiped his second bag of the day to get into scoring position. Graham delivered the insurance run with a single up the middle. Jake Rice inherited a 5-3 lead and didn't miss a beat, retiring the side in order.

Tawa reached on a hit by pitch but was thrown out at second base trying to steal. Mitchell Stumpo allowed a two out single to end a streak of 16 retired in a row from the staff, but got a pop out to end the game.

Amarillo will be back at home after their 5-3 victory on Sunday vs. San Antonio. First pitch against the Corpus Christi Hooks is slated for 7:05 P.M. which will kick off a two week home stand.

Notes

Here's to you Mr. Robinson: Kristian Robinson had an amazing day at the plate, going 1/2 with a pair of walks, a double, and scoring three of the Sod Poodles' five runs. He also added two stolen bases to his resume in the series finale. Robinson ended the series 5/16 with four runs scored, and four RBI's coming from a grand slam on Wednesday night.

The Mighty Bullpen: Will Mabrey, Conor Grammes, Jake Rice, and Mitchell Stumpo combined to pitch four scoreless innings to preserve a Sod Poodles win in the series finale. They accumulated five strikeouts and didn't walk anyone. The group combined to retire 12/13 batters that they faced, including the first 11.Will Mabrey picked up his third win of the year in a 1-2-3 sixth inning of work.

