Texas Rangers Relief Pitcher Jacob Latz Scheduled to Rehab in Frisco

August 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Latz is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, August 18th when the RoughRiders meet the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) at 6:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

He is expected to come out of the bullpen and throw one inning in Frisco.

Latz, who pitched with the RoughRiders in 2021, was placed on the 15-day Injured list on August 3rd with left forearm tightness. This season with the Rangers, Latz has pitched in 46 games, owning a 3.71 ERA while striking out 40 over 43.2 innings.

With the RoughRiders in 2021, he went 1-1 with a 4.69 ERA over 15 outings, 13 starts, with 84 strikeouts in 63.1 innings with 28 walks.

