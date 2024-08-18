Offense Explodes to Secure Series Win

August 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Harry Ford and Jake Anchia each hit go-ahead home runs and the Arkansas Travelers battered the Wichita Wind Surge bullpen in a 12-3 win on Sunday afternoon. The Travs won the series four games to two. Down two runs early, Arkansas scored 12 of the game's final 13 runs including the last nine. With the game tied, they scored four times in the seventh inning and five more in the eighth forcing Wichita to use a position player on the mound for the game's final four outs. Brock Rodden had three hits and three RBIs and Blake Rambusch also notched a three hit game. Juan Mercedes struck out nine over five innings while allowing only two runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Ford gave the Travs the lead with a two-run blast in the fifth inning.

* After Wichita tied the score in the sixth, Anchia homered leading off the seventh to put the Travs back on top. A two out rally that inning yielded three more runs capped off by a two-run hit from Rodden.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Brock Rodden: 3-3, BB, run, SF, 2B, 3 RBI

* C Jake Anchia: 2-4, 2 runs, SF, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* It was the third consecutive series win and fourth in five sets since the All-Star Break.

* Mercedes nine strikeouts were a season high and one shy of his career high.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night to start a six game series. RHP Michael Morales (1-1, 5.35) makes the start against RHP Ben Kudrna (0-1, 5.52). It is a Dog Day at DSP with first pitch set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.