Deming Homers Twice, Nats Force Split

August 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Corpus Christi's three-game win streak came to a halt Sunday as the Naturals secured a split of the six-game series by besting the Hooks, 9-2 at Arvest Ballpark.

Corpus Christi third baseman Austin Deming turned in his first professional multi-homer game, blasting a 407-foot salvo to straightaway center field in the third. In the fifth, Deming, cracked an opposite-field home run that landed inside the right-field bullpen, giving the BYU product four round-trippers in 11 Double-A games.

Tommy Sacco Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, and is 8-for-18 (.444) with four doubles and a home run in his last four contests.

The other Corpus Christi extra-base hit was a double by Collin Price, who extended his hitting streak to five games.

Jeremy Arocho reached base three times thanks to a trio of walks. Pascanel Ferreras was aboard twice, going 1-for-3 with a free pass.

Tyler Guilfoil pitched a 1-2-3 first but the Naturals, powered by three home runs, responded by scoring in six of the next seven frames.

Ethan Pecko struck out four against one run over two innings of work.

