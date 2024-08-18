Five-Run Ninth Powers Springfield over Frisco, 12-8

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Springfield Cardinals 12-8 on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

Springfield (28-17, 65-49) started the scoring in the top of the first inning against Emiliano Teodo, using back-to-back doubles from Bryan Torres and Nathan Church

Frisco (24-21, 68-46) evened the score in the bottom of the first when Abimelec Ortiz singled home Alejandro Osuna, tying the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the second, Aaron Zavala and Keyber Rodriguez each singled before scoring on a two-run double by Cooper Johnson that made it a 3-1 advantage for Frisco.

After allowing a run in the first, Teodo did not allow another hit. The righty finished after 4.0 innings of one-run ball, surrendering just two hits and four walks while striking out five.

Springfield erupted in the top of the fifth inning against a rehabbing Jacob Latz. The lefty induced a flyout before allowing five straight batters to reach before Skylar Hales took over on the mound. Latz finished after recording one out and was charged with five runs. The Cardinals manufactured six runs on seven consecutive hits after sending 11 to the plate, taking a 7-3 lead.

The Riders added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run single by Zavala, plating Maximo Acosta and to bring the Frisco deficit to 7-5.

Acosta belted a two-run, game-tying homer to left in the bottom of the seventh against Leonardo Taveras.

Nick Krauth, who had tossed three scoreless frames, stayed on the hill for the top of the ninth. A leadoff walk and back-to-back singles with the latter being from Torres gave Springfield an 8-7 lead and chased Krauth from the game. Damian Mendoza allowed a three-run double to Jimmy Crooks. Crooks later scored on a wild pitch to make it a 12-7 game.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Tucker Mitchell scored from second on an RBI single by Ortiz, but the Riders' threat fell short as Springfield took the series finale 12-8.

Offensively, the Riders were paced by a three-hit night from Ortiz as Osuna, Acosta and Zavala each tallied two hits.

