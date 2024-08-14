Wichita Connects on 14 Hits to Even Series with Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge had the bats going in an 8-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium. Wind Surge hitters combined for a tied season-high seven doubles and nine total extra base hits to tie the series.

Four pitches into the game, Harry Ford socked a leadoff solo home run, his sixth of the season, to left center field. Ricardo Olivar answered with his first Double-A homer, a solo shot that kept carrying until it touched down on the berm in left field in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

Tanner Schobel yanked a double to left on the opening pitch of the bottom of the third. Jeferson Morales brought him around on a two-bagger down the left field line. Carson McCusker then muscled a two-baser toward the left field corner to score Morales and give Wichita a 3-1 lead a third of the way through.

Tyler Dearden got in on the fun with a run-scoring double to the right-center gap in the bottom of the sixth. Since joining the club before the All-Star break, Dearden has seven doubles in 19 games with the Wind Surge.

Arkansas tied the game with a three-run top of the seventh inning after an RBI triple to left-center by Cole Young and a no-doubt two-run round-tripper by Hogan Windish, his 11th of the season. Ortega gave the lead right back to Wichita with a solo home run of his own to left after the stretch.

Aaron Sabato singled through the right side to bring in McCusker to open the bottom of the eighth, and both Noah Cardenas and Ortega combined for two more on a double to left and a single the opposite way to right for an 8-4 lead. The Travelers loaded the bases in the ninth, and Morales caught a line drive and scurried to second to retire the side.

Regi Grace got his first win of the year to become 1-3, throwing an inning and two-thirds with three earned runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout. Miguel Rodriguez followed to finish his fifth save of the season with two innings of one-hit baseball with two punchouts.

