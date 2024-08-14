Four-Run Ninth Pushes Cardinals Over RoughRiders, 7-6

August 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Springfield Cardinals 7-6 on Wednesday evening from Riders Field.

Springfield (25-16, 62-48) started the scoring for the second straight night against Frisco (23-18, 67-43) starter Dane Acker when Jimmy Crooks led off the top of the fourth inning with a solo homer.

The St. Louis Cardinals No. 2 prospect Tink Hence delivered 4.0 scoreless, one-hit innings with six punchouts.

In the top of the fifth, Dakota Harris doubled to open the frame and later scored on an RBI triple by Chris Rotondo. Bryan Torres extended the lead to 3-0 by singling to right.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Frisco sent 10 batters to the plate and manufactured five runs to take the lead. The inning was highlighted by two run scoring wild pitches and RBI singles from Cody Freeman, Josh Hatcher and Maximo Acosta.

Acker appeared in the top of the seventh, marking the first time he has pitched into the seventh frame in his career. He picked up a strikeout before exiting the game with a final line of 6.1 innings, allowing three runs on 11 hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

The Riders tacked on an insurance run on the home half of the eighth inning where Aaron Zavala doubled home Hatcher to make it a 6-3 advantage for Frisco.

Skylar Hales worked 1.2 innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball to preserve the 6-3 lead to the top of the ninth.

Springfield opened the ninth with three consecutive hits against Andy Rodriguez (2-2) followed by a sacrifice fly and an error that brought the Cardinals back within a run. Crooks tied the game with a sacrifice fly before R.J. Yeager delivered the go-ahead run on an RBI single.

Offensively, the Riders were outhit 16 to seven as the offense saw two multi-hit games coming from Alejandro Osuna and Hatcher.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game set against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 15th. The Riders will turn to RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0.00) against RHP Max Rajcic (9-9, 4.61) for the Cardinals.

