Naturals Pull Away Late

August 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - A two-run home run by Gavin Cross provided seventh-inning separation Wednesday night as the Naturals advanced to an 8-3 win over the Hooks at Arvest Ballpark.

Pascanel Ferreras' two-run blast, his sixth Double-A home run, cleared the left-field bullpen in the fifth, helping Corpus Christi claw back from a 3-1 deficit.

Pascanel Ferreras NO DOUBTER pic.twitter.com/AG844Zouz4 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 15, 2024

The stalemate was short-lived as Carter Jensen's sac fly in the home half put Northwest Arkansas ahead for good.

Following a one-inning rehab start by Royals reliever John Schreiber, Ben Kudrna worked from the second through the seventh, scattering five hits and three walks.

Hooks lead-off hitter a shortstop Tommy Sacco Jr. opened the game with the first of his two doubles on the day. Sacco, who reached base three times thanks to a ninth inning walk, scooted home on a two-out base hit off the bat of Colin Barber.

Luis Baez, Houston's 20-year-old prospect, made his Double-A debut, going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks while patrolling right field.

Logan Cerny sent a single up the middle in the fifth, giving him knocks in three consecutive games.

Ryan Wrobleski went 2-for-4 from the nine-hole, including a ninth-inning double.

Miguel Ullola struck out six against four runs in five innings, with Julio Robaina pitching the final three frames for CC.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.