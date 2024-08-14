RockHounds Hosted an Olympic Watch Party of the Century

On Saturday, August 10th, the Midland RockHounds partnered with the City of Midland to host an event of the century at Momentum Bank Ballpark: a watch party of the Olympic Men's 800-meter Final. Competing in the final was Bryce Hoppel, a Midland native and son of Monty Hoppel, who was General Manager of the team for 34 years, from 1989 - 2023. Bryce grew up at the ballpark, surrounded by sports, family, and a strong-supporting community. News of the watch party hit the streets just 24 hours before the event itself, and the turnout couldn't have been better.

The ballpark welcomed roughly 1,300 people from the Midland-Odessa area. The party brought together young and old, families, coaches, teachers, RockHounds fans, as well as city and local business leadership. People were lined up outside the front gate an hour before gates opened, showing their support with custom t-shirts, hats, flags, and more. Entry was free and the event lasted from 11AM until 1PM.

Within the team's premium Diamond Club area were ample decorations from American flags and Olympic balloons to a community signed banner. Everyone in attendance was offered complimentary hotdogs, chips and ice cream, incorporating a fun game-day atmosphere. TV's were set up inside and the race was also played on the jumbotron outside, giving people a great view from the stands.

Before the race, the Olympian's parents and family greeted fans all the way from Paris through FaceTime, giving everyone an inside look at the moments before this monumental moment. Following their appearance was a video presentation highlighting the life and accomplishments of the hard-working Midland native. Closing out the video was Bryce himself, as he expressed his appreciation and love for the community, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout the years and for attending this very event. Bryce ended up placing fourth in the final, setting an American record, and making his hometown team and city proud. Cheers rang out through the stands at Momentum Bank Ballpark, as though a bottom-of-the-ninth RockHounds' walk-off had just happened.

People stuck around for hours after the race, sharing memories, celebrating, and snapping pictures of the moment. The celebration didn't end there, though. The RockHounds still had a game to play that night. It was "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" night, and there was a hero that needed recognizing! Following the baseball game, the stadium did a "Salute to Bryce" video and PA read. The crowd cheered and clapped for the Olympian just before the night ended with an explosive firework show!

