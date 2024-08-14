Baez Deals, Perez Homers as Missions Fall to Sod Poodles

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Wednesday night. The Sod Poodles collected their second consecutive win by a final score of 5-3. The Missions loaded the bases in the ninth inning with the chance to win the game. However, the comeback attempt fell short.

Henry Baez was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed multiple baserunners in the first inning. A.J. Vukovich began the game with a single to left field. Jean Walters grounded out and Vukovich advanced to second base. Tim Tawa drew a walk to put two runners on. Andy Weber reached on a fielder's choice with Tawa out at second base. With the runners on the corners and two outs, Ivan Melendez grounded out to end the inning.

Dylan Ray was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The right-hander stranded two baserunners in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes began the frame with a double. After retiring the next batter, Ray walked Romeo Sanabria. A fly out and a strikeout ended the inning.

Amarillo put two baserunners on in the top of the second inning. With one man down, Kevin Graham singled to center field. Kristian Robinson drew a walk to put two runners on. A fly out and a ground out ended the inning.

The Sod Poodles ended the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning. Leading off the inning, Tim Tawa hit a line drive over the left field fence for a solo home run. His 21st long ball of the season made it a 1-0 lead for Amarillo.

San Antonio used the long ball to tie the game in the bottom half of the fifth frame. Robert Perez Jr. Started the inning with a big fly to left-center field. His seventh homer of the year evened the game at one.

Dylan Ray tossed five innings before handing the ball off to the bullpen. Ray allowed one run on five hits. He walked two batters while striking out five. Jake Rice took over on the mound in the sixth inning.

Baez turned in his third consecutive quality start on Wednesday. The right-hander one run on seven hits across six innings of work. He walked four batters while striking out two. Bobby Milacki took over on the mound in the seventh inning.

Amarillo regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Daniel Camarena, Weber singled to start the inning. Ivan Melendez reached base on a fielding error. Neyfy Castillo drew a walk to load the bases. After striking out the next batter, Camarena allowed a grand slam to Robinson. His sixth long ball of the year gave Amarillo a 5-1 lead.

The Missions plated their second run of the night in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Jhosmer Alvarez, Ray-Patrick Didder singled to start the frame. After retiring the next batter, Alvarez allowed a single to Connor Hollis. Sanabria drove in Didder with a single to left field. The Missions trailed 5-2.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Mitchell Stumpo took the mound for Amarillo to convert the save. Perez Jr. drew a walk to start the frame. Anthony Vilar bounced into a fielder's choice with Perez Jr. advancing to second base. Didder struck out for out number two. Reyes drove in Perez Jr. with a single to left field. Hollis singled to right field to extend the inning. Sanabria drew a walk to load the bases. Michael De La Cruz entered as a pinch-hitter for Lucas Dunn. He struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 18-22, 49-59 on the season

Attendance: 2,543

Baez: 3rd consecutive quality start

Henry Baez (Missions starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HR

Dylan Ray (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 6.0 IP, 7 H, ER, 4 BB, 2 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HR

Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 17th

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 2-3, RBI, 2 BB, K, CS

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 15th

Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 18th

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): ND, 1.2 IP, 2 K

Yu-Min Lin (#7 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 16th

Dylan Ray (#16 D'Backs prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HR

Ivan Melendez (#23 D'Backs prospect): 0-3, R, BB

Spencer Giesting (#27 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 15th

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday, August 15th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (1-7, 5.60) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Spencer Giesting (2-5, 5.07) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Thursday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

