Pair of Travs Homers Not Enough

August 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Harry Ford led off the game with a home run but it was mostly all Wichita after that as they defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 8-4 on Wednesday night. The Travs rally from three down to tie the game in the seventh inning but the Wind Surge scored four times over their final two at-bats to take the victory. Cole Young posted three hits for the Travelers with Hogan Windish and Ben Williamson also delivering multi-hit games. Michael Morales matched his Double-A high with six innings pitched.

Moments That Mattered

* Cole Young tripled home a run and Hogan Windish followed with a 2-run homer on the next pitch to tie the game with two out in the top of the eighth.

* Wichita answered in the bottom of the inning with a go-ahead home run from Jorel Ortega.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 3-4, BB, run, 3B, RBI

* 2B Hogan Windish: 2-5, run, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Cole Young extended his hitting streak to nine, matching his season high.

* 9 of Wichita's 14 hits went for extra bases including seven doubles.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RHP Logan Evans (8-4, 2.49) making the start against RHP C.J. Culpepper who is making his Double-A debut. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.