Pair of Travs Homers Not Enough
August 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Wichita, KS - Harry Ford led off the game with a home run but it was mostly all Wichita after that as they defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 8-4 on Wednesday night. The Travs rally from three down to tie the game in the seventh inning but the Wind Surge scored four times over their final two at-bats to take the victory. Cole Young posted three hits for the Travelers with Hogan Windish and Ben Williamson also delivering multi-hit games. Michael Morales matched his Double-A high with six innings pitched.
Moments That Mattered
* Cole Young tripled home a run and Hogan Windish followed with a 2-run homer on the next pitch to tie the game with two out in the top of the eighth.
* Wichita answered in the bottom of the inning with a go-ahead home run from Jorel Ortega.
Notable Travs Performances
* SS Cole Young: 3-4, BB, run, 3B, RBI
* 2B Hogan Windish: 2-5, run, HR, 2 RBI
News and Notes
* Cole Young extended his hitting streak to nine, matching his season high.
* 9 of Wichita's 14 hits went for extra bases including seven doubles.
Up Next
The series continues on Thursday night with RHP Logan Evans (8-4, 2.49) making the start against RHP C.J. Culpepper who is making his Double-A debut. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
