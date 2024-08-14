Crooks Carries Cards to Comeback Win in Frisco

FRISCO, TX - Jimmy Crooks had three hits and drove in three runs, including a game-tying homer in the 8th inning, as Springfield rallied to defeat the Frisco RoughRiders 6-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Riders Field. With the win the Cardinals improve the league's best road record to 32-19.

W: Nathanael Heredia (1-0)

L: Seth Clark (1-2)

S: Matt Svanson (20)

Jimmy Crooks ended the night 3-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Since June 23, Crooks is batting .355 with 9 HR and 30 RBIs and a 1.054 OPS in 34 games.

Chris Rotondo went 2-for-4 with a double, his first multi-hit game this season.

The Cardinals overcame a 3-2 deficit going into the 8th inning with two runs in the 8th and two more in the 9th. The Cards are now 5-40 when trailing after 7 innings.

Springfield came within one of a season-high with 15 hits.

Six different Cardinals had multi-hit games.

Nathanael Heredia picked up his first Double-A win.

Matt Svanson picked up his Double-A high 20th save of the season and is now 20-for-20 in save opportunities.

Wednesday, August 14: SPR RHP Tink Hence (3-2, 3.02 ERA) vs FRI RHP Dane Acker (4-4, 3.24 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

