Wichita Blanks Arkansas

June 11, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Wichita Wind Surge shutout the Arkansas Travelers, 8-0, in front of a crowd of 6,577 on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The game was a one run contest through seven innings before Wichita broke it open with six runs in the eighth inning. Wind Surge starter Louie Varland fired six shutout innings, striking out nine and was the winning pitcher. Emerson Hancock was the hard luck loser for the Travs after giving up just one run on three hits over five innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita cashed a leadoff double in the fourth, scoring when the runner got to third and came home on a soft roller to the left of the pitcher's mound.

* The first six batters of the top of the eighth reached base capped by a grand slam from Chris Williams that made the lead seven.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Jack Larsen: 1-4, 2B

* LHP Ben Onyshko: IP, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas was shutout for the seventh time this season.

* Both teams wore their Copa de la Diversion uniforms with the Travs dressed as the Diamantes de Arkansas and the Wind Surge as the Tumba Vacas de Wichita.

Up Next

Game five of the series is Saturday night with right-hander Taylor Dollard (3-2, 0.95) getting the start against righty Simeon Woods-Richardson (2-2, 3.00). It is Faith and Family Night with first pitch at 5:35. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

