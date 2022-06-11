Quick Out of Gate, Missions Take 3-2 Lead in Series

CORPUS CHRISTI - San Antonio totaled five runs in the first two innings Saturday night, edging the Hooks, 6-5, before 4,822 fans at Whataburger Field.

The first five Missions reached base against Cody Deason, leading to a 3-0 lead for the visitors.

After the Hooks netted a pair of unearned runs in the home first, San Antonio sent six to the plate in the second for a 5-2 cushion.

The Missions mustered their sixth run in the fifth when Juan Zabala scored from first on a double off the bat of Ike Freeman.

It was the only damage against Jose Bravo who became the second Hooks pitcher to complete six innings this year - doing so in relief. Bravo matched his season-best with seven strikeouts, permitting just four hits and one walk.

Bryan Arias cut the SA lead to 6-4 in the fifth with a two-run single into left, plating Yainer Diaz and Shay Whitcomb.

Diaz collected three of the eight Hooks hits.

Justin Dirden capped the scoring with a two-out solo homer in the ninth against Michel Baez. Dirden, who has gone deep twice in the series, has eight home runs on the year.

Corpus Christi placed a runner on base in each frame sans for the eighth, stranding eight on base. The club hit into two double plays.

The Hooks try to force a split Sunday afternoon with ace Jimmy Endersby on the hill. Reggie Lawson is slated to take the ball for the Missions in a rematch of the series opener. First pitch 1:05 PM.

