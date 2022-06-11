'Hounds Bite Cards with 5-3 Win on Friday
June 11, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Midland, TX - The Midland RockHounds (26-29) battled back with three runs in the 6th inning to claim the 5-3 win against the Springfield Cardinals (21-34) at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
Decisions:
W - RHP Zack Plunkett (2-2)
L - RHP Kyle Leahy (3-6)
S - RHP Bryce Conley (2)
Notables:
Springfield scored all three of its runs on five straight hits to start the 4th inning... C Pedro Pages (RBI single), CF Justin Toerner (RBI double) and 3B Roberto Baldoquin (RBI single) drove in the Cardinals runs... Toerner finished 2x3 with the RBI double, a single and a walk... 1B Chandler Redmond went 2x3 with a double and a run.
On Deck:
-Saturday, June 11, 7pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn @ MID RHP Matt Millburn
-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com
