'Hounds Bite Cards with 5-3 Win on Friday

Midland, TX - The Midland RockHounds (26-29) battled back with three runs in the 6th inning to claim the 5-3 win against the Springfield Cardinals (21-34) at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Friday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Zack Plunkett (2-2)

L - RHP Kyle Leahy (3-6)

S - RHP Bryce Conley (2)

Notables:

Springfield scored all three of its runs on five straight hits to start the 4th inning... C Pedro Pages (RBI single), CF Justin Toerner (RBI double) and 3B Roberto Baldoquin (RBI single) drove in the Cardinals runs... Toerner finished 2x3 with the RBI double, a single and a walk... 1B Chandler Redmond went 2x3 with a double and a run.

On Deck:

-Saturday, June 11, 7pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn @ MID RHP Matt Millburn

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com

