Missions' Three-Run 1st Inning Leads the Way to Saturday Night Win

June 11, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - After scoring five runs in the second inning on Friday night, the Missions offense continued that trend and scored three runs in the first inning on Saturday night. They added two more runs in the second inning. Despite a tough start from Watson and Kopps, the remainder of the Missions bullpen kept the Hooks off the scoreboard for most of the game. Corpus Christi's ninth inning comeback fell short and the Missions finish the game with a 6-5 victory.

Cody Deason was the starting pitcher for the Corpus Christi Hooks. The Missions wasted no time as they scored three runs off the right-hander in the top of the first inning. Connor Hollis hit a single on the very first pitch of the game. Kelvin Alarcon followed that up with a single and Domingo Leyba drew a walk to load the bases. Juan Fernandez hit a single to score Hollis. Tirso Ornelas drove in Alarcon and Leyba with a single to center field. The Missions gained an early 3-0 lead.

Nolan Watson was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Saturday night was his second start of the season. The Hooks offense cut into the deficit with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Wilyer Abreu drew a walk and Yainer Diaz hit a single. Justin Dirden reached base on a fielder's choice that allowed Abreu to advance to third base. After a strikeout, Will Wagner reached base on a fielding error from Alarcon. Abreu and Dirden both scored on the Alarcon error. The Missions held a 3-2 advantage.

San Antonio added two more runs in the top of the second round and forced Deason out of the game. Ripken Reyes drew a walk before stealing second base. Reinaldo Ilarraza drew a walk to put two runners on base. Hollis drove in Reyes with a single to left field. Devin Conn came on to replace Deason on the mound. Conn allowed a single to Alarcon which allowed Ilarraza to score. The Missions lead improved to 5-2.

San Antonio loaded the bases for the third consecutive inning. Facing Conn, Juan Zabala hit a single, Ike Freeman was hit by a pitch, and Reyes drew a walk. With the bases loaded and one out, Ilarraza struck out and Hollis grounded out to end the scoring threat.

The Hooks had a chance to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the third inning. With Watson still on the mound, Yainer Diaz hit a double and Dirden drew a walk. Shay Witcomb hit a single to load the bases. Wagner hit a ground ball back to Watson who started a 1-2-3 double play. Kevin Kopps came on to replace Watson on the mound. He got Bryan Arias to fly out to end the inning.

The Hooks cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning as they plated two runs on two hits. Facing Kopps, Diaz hit a single, Whitcomb and Wagner both drew walks to load the bases. Arias drove in Diaz and Whitcomb with a single to left field. Henry Henry came on to replace Kopps and he induced an inning-ending double play. The Missions had a 6-4 lead.

After replacing Kopps, Henry pitched 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing one walk and striking out one batter. Dinelson Lamet contributed with a scoreless seventh inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter. Michel Baez converted the save after pitching the eighth and ninth innings. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Baez allowed a home run to Dirden. He recovered to strikeout Whitcomb for the final out of the game.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 29-25 on the season

Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Kevin Kopps (#14 Padres prospect): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, K

Tirso Ornelas (#23 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2 RBI, K

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday, June 12th. Right-hander Reggie Lawson (1-4, 7.96) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Jimmy Endersby (2-2, 2.88) is scheduled to start for the Hooks. First pitch is expected at 1:05 p.m. from Whataburger Field.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.