Riders Club Seven Homers to Win Wild Game

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders flexed their muscles Saturday night on the offensive side with seven home runs in a 16-12 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles from HODGETOWN. At one point up 13-0, Amarillo scored 11 runs in the eighth, but Frisco pulled away late.

The scoring started for the RoughRiders (29-27) in the first inning when J.P. Martinez led the game off with a triple and Jonathan Ornelas grounded out to second, allowing him to score to make it 1-0 against Brandon Pfaadt (3-4) for Amarillo (27-29). Sandro Fabian then crushed a solo home run to left, his eighth of the season, to increase the lead to 2-0.

Frisco then put up three more in the second when Jax Biggers doubled to put a runner on for Josh Stowers, who cracked a two-run shot, his third of the year. Jordan Procyshen followed with his third homer of the season, marking the first time Frisco had gone back-to-back this season and ballooning the lead to 5-0.

In the top of the fourth, Ornelas lifted a sacrifice fly to center and Dustin Harris ripped an RBI single to make it 7-0 before Frisco exploded again in the sixth. Harris hammered a three-run home run, his 11th, to bump the lead to 10-0 and Trey Hair followed with a solo home run of his own to left, his 11th of the year as well, making history as the first player in RoughRiders franchise history to homer in five-consecutive games.

After an RBI ground out from Fabian in the top of the eighth, the Sod Poodles exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the inning. Nick Dalesandro and Roby Enriquez coaxed bases-loaded walks before Drew Stankiewicz rammed a three-run double to draw within 13-5. Jorge Barrosa then doubled in two more and Leandro Cedeno and Blaze Alexander followed with RBI singles. Dalesandro finished off the inning's scoring with a two-run single to cut it to 13-11.

Needing insurance, Procyshen crushed his second home run of the day, a two-run shot, in the ninth for his second-career Minor League two-homer game. Ornelas then connected on a solo homer of his own and the Riders lead 16-11.

A harmless run scored on a sacrifice fly from Lyle Lin in the ninth and the Riders hung on to win as Chase Lee earned the four-out save, his fifth of the year.

Cody Bradford (4-3) captured the win, going 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits while walking one and striking out eight in his best start of the season.

The Riders and Sod Poodles conclude the six-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 12th from HODGETOWN. RHP Jack Leiter (2-5, 5.90) goes for the RoughRiders against LHP Blake Walston (1-2, 7.66).

Frisco returns to Riders Field on Tuesday, June 14th, to begin a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

