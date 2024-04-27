Wichita Bats Stay Hot While Pitchers Lock in with Runners on Base for Third Straight Road Win

April 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge tallied double-digit hits for the third consecutive night in their third straight road win on a 5-3 score over the San Antonio Missions.

Ben Ross brought home Carson McCusker in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly to center to start the scoring for Wichita on Saturday night. The Missions tied the game on a run-scoring groundout two frames later in the bottom of the fourth.

Jorel Ortega doubled to lead off the top of the fifth over a leaping Cole Cummings in right field. Tanner Schobel later hit the ball into the wind out toward right field, which dropped for a triple that scored Ortega. Andrew Cossetti followed with a long ground-rule double that the wind kept in the ballpark in left field for Schobel to cross home plate. A wild pitch in the last of the fifth for San Antonio cut the lead to a one-run deficit at 3-2.

Two more runs for Wichita came in the top of the seventh. Jeferson Morales pushed a sacrifice fly the opposite way to right field to allow Ortega to score for the second time on the night. Schobel matched his teammate in runs scored after scampering in on a wild pitch.

San Antonio didn't go down quietly after cutting the deficit from three runs to two on a single in the bottom of the eighth. The Missions later had the tying run at the plate down to their final out in the ninth before Jared Solomon struck out Ray-Patrick Didder to end the ballgame.

Jaylen Nowlin earned his second win of the year to move to 2-1 on the season as Solomon records the first Wind Surge save after four previous attempts. The Wichita pitching staff collectively held Missions batters to a 2-for-15 (.134) night with runners in scoring position.

The Wind Surge will play the series finale with San Antonio tomorrow, Sunday, April 28, at Nelson Wolff Stadium, with the first pitch set for 1:05 PM. If Wichita wins, they take their first series of the season. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.