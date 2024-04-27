Cards Can't Mount Comeback on Saturday

April 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals lost their third straight game on Saturday night by a 10-4 final at the hands of the Arkansas Travelers. It's their longest losing streak of the young season.

Decisions:

W: Luis Curvelo (2-0)

L: Max Rajcic (2-2)

Notables:

Since starting the season 9-0, the Cardinals are 5-6 in their last eleven games.

Springfield needs to win in Sunday's finale to avoid their first series loss of the year.

With a 1-for-5 effort, Nathan Church extended his hit streak to eleven games.

RJ Yeager finished 3-for-4 with an RBI. It was his first three-hit game of 2024.

There were four ejections in the game including Springfield hitting coach Casey Chenoweth. Three on the Arkansas side were ejected at different points of the game.

On Deck:

Sunday, April 28, 1:05 PM: The Cardinals take on the Travelers for the finale of a six-game series. It's Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream for kids 12 and under. They will also run the bases after the game, thanks to MOST 529.

