Music on the Diamond June 29th

April 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Midland RockHounds News Release







The Midland RockHounds are proud to host Miranda Lambert on Saturday, June 29th at Momentum Bank Ballpark for the first time ever as part of the brand new "Music on the Diamond," a one-of-a-kind concert series from Diamond Baseball Holdings, owner of the RockHounds, featuring the top names in music set against the backdrop of iconic ballparks around the country.

Already a decorated songwriter, Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, passionate shelter animal advocate, restaurateur and business woman, superstar Miranda Lambert adds New York Times best-selling author to her impressive list of titles with the arrival of her debut book, "Y'all Eat Yet?," available everywhere now.

Palomino, her eighth solo album, arrived in 2022 as the largest female Country album debut of the year and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Named among the best of the year by the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and many more, it marks the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven previous No. 1 solo albums, 11 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards and countless sales certifications, earning the most-awarded artist in ACM history praise from NPR as "the most riveting country star of her generation."

With her headlining Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency extended through April 2024 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater, the top streaming female Country artist of 2022 was also named to the TIME*100 list honoring the world's most influential people, with *Pitchfork declaring that she "manages the hat-trick of both timelessness and timely activism." Whether challenging conventional gender notions in her recent Top 10 hit "If I Was A Cowboy" or using her voice to write and record the inclusive "Y'All Means All" anthem for Netflix's "Queer Eye," the Texas native continues to expand the tent of the Country genre via her music, including with her latest release, the cross-genre collaborations "If You Were Mine" with Leon Bridges and "Space In My Heart" with Enrique Iglesias.

Idyllwind, her clothing and cowboy boot collection, is an exclusive brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide, while her home goods collection, Wanda June Home, is available exclusively at Walmart. She is also the first female artist to have her own venue on Broadway in Nashville with her Casa Rosa Tex-Mex cantina. An avid animal lover, Lambert's MuttNation pet product line is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Co. with proceeds benefiting her MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that has raised over $10 million since its inception in 2009. The Foundation's mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

Texas League Stories from April 27, 2024

