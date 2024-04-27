Travs Take Pair from Cardinals

April 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers overcame rain and took a pair of games from the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night. Thursday night's game that was suspended in the fourth inning saw the Travs come from behind for an 8-5 victory then Arkansas won the regularly scheduled game, 3-1. Logan Gragg set the tone on the mound throwing four innings against his former club coming out of the resumption while Jared Oliva tied a career high with five runs batted in. Juan Mercedes pitched 5.2 innings in the second game, striking out five and walking none. Over a combined 13 innings on the mound, five Travs pitchers allowed a total of two runs and walked just one hitter.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Jared Oliva hit a pair of two-run doubles with two outs including a tying double in the sixth inning.

* Ben Ramirez gave the Travs the lead in the ninth with a low shot past the third baseman, ruled and error, that scored a pair.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Jake Anchia blasted a two-run homer in the second inning to put the Travs in front.

* Springfield scored in the sixth cutting the Travs lead to one but Peyton Alford came in and retired the tying run to end the inning.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* CF Jared Oliva: 3-5, 2 2B, 5 RBI

* RHP Logan Gragg: 4 IP, 3 H, R, BB, K

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* C Jake Anchia: 2-3, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Juan Mercedes: Win, 5.2 IP, 4 H, R, 5 K

News and Notes

* The losses were Springfield's first two of the season at home.

* The two games were delayed two hours and 30 minutes from their scheduled start time with the second game concluding just minutes before midnight.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with LHP Raúl Alcantara (2-0, 2.03) starting against RHP Max Rajcic (2-1, 7.11). First pitch is at 6:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

