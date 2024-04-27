Springfield Drops Both Ends of a Doubleheader

April 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped both ends of a doubleheader against the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night. Game one (a continuation of Thursday's game) finished with an 8-5 final. The nightcap ended in a 3-1 final.

Decisions (Game 1):

W: Garrett Davila (1-0)

L: Matt Svanson (0-1)

SV: Travis Kuhn (1)

Decisions (Game 2):

W: Juan Mercedes (1-0)

L: Trent Baker (1-1)

SV: Peyton Alford (2)

Notables:

Of the ten home games for Springfield this season, the opposition has scored first eight times (including both games).

With a single in the third inning of game one, Jacob Buchberger extended his hitting streak to eight games. He went hitless in the second game.

Thursday's rain-suspended game was the first Springfield game this season that had an in-game weather delay.

Springfield's 8-5 loss in game one was their first at Hammons Field this season. It was also their first against Arkansas after five straight wins.

With an RBI double in the sixth inning of game two, Nathan Church extended his hitting streak to ten games.

The two losses were the first time this season in which the Cardinals lost consecutive games.

On Deck:

Saturday, April 27, 6:05 PM: The Cardinals take on the Travelers for game five of six. 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a voucher for two (2) tickets to select 2024 St. Louis Cardinals home games. The Halfway to Halloween jersey auction benefiting Isabel's House will end Saturday evening.

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV.

