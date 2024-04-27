Severe Weather Threat Postpones Drillers Game

April 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







TULSA - Tonight's Tulsa Drillers game with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals has been postponed due to the threat of extreme weather in the Tulsa area. The decision to postpone the game was made out of safety concerns for fans, players and employees.

The game will now be played as a single, nine-inning game at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. The date was originally scheduled as an off date in the middle of a series between the two teams.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma sponsored game and company outing scheduled for tonight has now been rescheduled for next Saturday, May 4. It will be Star Wars Night and a large postgame Fireworks Show.

The Drillers BeerFest event that was to also take place tonight has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 18. Ticketholders for the BeerFest will be emailed information on the new date and event.

Fans holding game tickets for the tonight's postponed game can redeem them for like tickets to any other game this season, based on availability. Exchanges must be made at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.