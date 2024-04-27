Robaina Spins Gem, Hooks Rally for Win

April 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - Julio Robaina fired six innings of two-run ball Saturday night, leading the Hooks to a 6-3 victory over the RockHounds before 5,969 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

With the Hooks trailing 1-0, Jeremy Arocho opened the sixth with a base hit. Jacob Melton followed an out later and crushed his second monster home run of the week out to left-center field. Melton's clout off lefty Brady Basso exited the bat at 109 miles an hour and traveled 450 feet.

Midland quickly tied the game at 2 in the home half, but Corpus Christi went back to work in the seventh. Quincy Hamilton and Chad Stevens drew walks to start the frame. Two batters later, nine-hole hitter Rolando Espinosa doubled into the gap in right-center to plate a pair for a two-run lead. Tommy Sacco Jr. and Melton made it a four-run game with consecutive two-out doubles.

After allowing back-to-back doubles that produced a run in the Midland first, Robaina responded by retiring 16 of the next 18 hitters.

The Cuban left-hander, who owns a 1.69 ERA in three starts, struck out six and walked one.

A Colby Thomas double and four walks handed the RockHounds a run in the eighth.

With Corpus Christi clinging to a 6-3 lead, Kasey Ford was called upon to record a four-out save. Ford delivered, with the first of his four strikeouts stranding the bases loaded in the eighth inning.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.