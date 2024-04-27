Robaina Spins Gem, Hooks Rally for Win
April 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
MIDLAND - Julio Robaina fired six innings of two-run ball Saturday night, leading the Hooks to a 6-3 victory over the RockHounds before 5,969 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
With the Hooks trailing 1-0, Jeremy Arocho opened the sixth with a base hit. Jacob Melton followed an out later and crushed his second monster home run of the week out to left-center field. Melton's clout off lefty Brady Basso exited the bat at 109 miles an hour and traveled 450 feet.
Midland quickly tied the game at 2 in the home half, but Corpus Christi went back to work in the seventh. Quincy Hamilton and Chad Stevens drew walks to start the frame. Two batters later, nine-hole hitter Rolando Espinosa doubled into the gap in right-center to plate a pair for a two-run lead. Tommy Sacco Jr. and Melton made it a four-run game with consecutive two-out doubles.
After allowing back-to-back doubles that produced a run in the Midland first, Robaina responded by retiring 16 of the next 18 hitters.
The Cuban left-hander, who owns a 1.69 ERA in three starts, struck out six and walked one.
A Colby Thomas double and four walks handed the RockHounds a run in the eighth.
With Corpus Christi clinging to a 6-3 lead, Kasey Ford was called upon to record a four-out save. Ford delivered, with the first of his four strikeouts stranding the bases loaded in the eighth inning.
