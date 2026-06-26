Why Colombia Still Believes in James Rodríguez: Cup Dreams
Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
James Rodríguez is back on football's biggest stage. Retrace the professional path that brought him there; from his early days at Envigado FC in Medellín to the pressures, emotions, and expectations that come with what could be his last dance on football's biggest stage.
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