Whitecaps Post Second-Straight Two-Hitter

July 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff stifled the Dayton Dragons offense, posting their second consecutive two-hit shutout performance in a 5-0 win in front of 6,949 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps starter Joe Miller extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings, retiring the final ten batters he faced as he combined with relievers Chris Mauloni, Matt Merrill, Zack Hess, and Erick Pinales for ten strikeouts while holding Dayton to just two hits and an 0-for-3 mark with runners in scoring position in the victory.

The Whitecaps put multiple base runners on through the first three innings until finally breaking through in the fourth as Patrick Lee and Bennett Lee added RBI singles before Seth Stephenson added an RBI double, delivering the 'Caps a 3-0 lead. The Whitecaps added to their lead in the fifth inning as Luis Santana - celebrating his 25th birthday - blasted a two-run home run to left field to increase the advantage to 5-0. Meanwhile, Miller retired the last ten batters he faced before the bullpen finished the job - holding Dayton hitless through the final four frames as Pinales slammed the door with a scoreless ninth - earning West Michigan the 5-0 shutout victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 43-45 overall and 12-10 in the second half, while the Dragons fall to 47-42 overall and 13-10 in the second half. Miller (1-2) collects his first win, tossing five shutout frames as Dayton Dragons starter Mason Pelio (0-2) suffers his second loss, giving up three runs through 3.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps post consecutive shutouts for the first time since shutting out the Loons in back-to-back games on May 28-29. Whitecaps pitchers have held Dayton to just four hits while compiling 22 strikeouts through the series' first two games.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude this three-game series against the Dayton Dragons with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. The Whitecaps send Detroit Tigers Top-5 Prospect Jaden Hamm to the mound against Dragons righty Gabriel Aguilera. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

