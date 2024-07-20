In First 12-Inning Game Since 2021, Lugs Fall to Loons

LANSING, Mich. - In their first 12-inning game in over three years, the Lansing Lugnuts (10-13, 42-46) gave up four runs in the top of the 12th inning and lost to the Great Lakes Loons (10-12, 44-44), 6-2, in front of 6,946 on Saturday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Nuts had played only one prior 12-inning game since 2019 - an 8-3 victory at Great Lakes on July 8, 2021. That game lasted four hours and 31 minutes; this one took three hours and six minutes.

An Euribiel Ángeles RBI single had given Lansing a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Loons tied the score at 2-2 against Diego Barrera in the ninth on a Sam Mongelli triple and a Jake Gelof dribbler back to the mound, with Mongelli beating Barrera's glove-flip home.

Barrera blanked the Loons in the tenth and eleventh innings, and Great Lakes relievers Michael Martinez and Brandon Neeck held serve in the home halves.

But in the top of the twelfth inning, Yehizon Sanchez plunked Gelof, walked Jordan Thompson, gave up a two-run single to Nelson Quiroz, a single to Josue De Paula with a run-scoring throwing error by shortstop Ángeles, and an RBI single to Thayron Liranzo.

Neeck blanked Lansing in the home half, locking up Great Lakes' second straight win in the three-game series.

In defeat, Lugnuts starter Mitch Myers allowed one unearned run in four innings and reliever Wander Guante followed with four scoreless frames.

First baseman Will Simpson went 0-for-4 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to a team-high 19 games.

The series finale comes on a Capital City Market Kids Day starring Bluey! Lugnuts right-hander Jacob Watters goes to the mound at 1 p.m., opposed by Loons right-hander Peter Heubeck. Gates open at 12 noon. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

