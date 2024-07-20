Sky Carp Notch Third Straight Victory

July 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







PEORIA -The Sky Carp notched their third straight victory Saturday when they took down the Chiefs 5-4 in 10 innings.

Torin Montgomery got the big hit, banging a single to plate Johnny Olmstead with the go-ahead run in the 10th.

Josh White held the Chiefs scoreless in the 10th to continue his outstanding work on the mound.

The Sky Carp opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Brock Vradenburg hit his second home run with the Carp, a two-run blast that also plated Josh Zamora.

The Chiefs bounced back with a run in the bottom of the fourth, then took the lead in the sixth inning on a two-out, two-run double by Zach Levenson that made the score 3-2.

Brett Roberts put the Carp in front in the 8th with a two-out, two-run single, but the Chiefs tied it up in the bottom of the inning, setting up the dramatic finish.

Emmett Olson got the start for the Sky Carp and was very effective, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings while striking out four and walking just one.

COMING UP:

The Sky Carp will face the Chiefs Sunday at 2:05 p.m. in Peoria.

Following the weekend set, the Sky Carp will host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night.

Promotions on the homestand include Harry Potter Night on Friday, Make-A-Wish Night on Saturday and Olympics Day on Sunday!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

