Dragons Fall at West Michigan 5-0 on Saturday

July 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - West Michigan starting pitcher Joe Miller combined with four relievers on a two-hit shutout as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-0 on Saturday night. West Michigan has won the first two games of the three-game set without allowing a run.

Despite their third straight loss, the Dragons remained in first place as their lead was cut to one-half game over West Michigan. The two teams will meet again Sunday in what shapes up as a battle for first place.

Game Summary:

The Dragons collected base hits in each of the first two innings, singles by Carlos Jorge in the first and Ethan O'Donnell in the second, but they were held without a hit over the final seven innings of the game.

Dayton starting pitcher Mason Pelio was able to work out of jams in the each of the first three innings as West Michigan left runners in scoring position in all three frames. But the Whitecaps broke through with three runs in the fourth and then scored two more in the fifth, getting a two-run home run from Luis Santana against Dragons reliever Brock Bell, to close out the scoring.

The highlight of the night for the Dragons was the work of reliever Bryce Hubbart, who tossed three scoreless innings, allowing just one base runner. Hubbart gave up a single for the only hit against him and walked no one while striking out one.

The Dragons have been held to two hits in each of the first two games of the series in West Michigan after being shutout on three hits in a rained-shortened game on Sunday heading into the all-star break.

Up Next : The Dragons close out the three-game series with West Michigan in Grand Rapids on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm. Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 7.36) will start for Dayton against West Michigan's Jaden Hamm (3-3, 2.54).

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, July 23 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host Fort Wayne at 7:05 pm in the start to a six-game series. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

