Sky Carp Claim Seesaw Affair in 10 Innings

July 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - In a back and forth contest, the Beloit Sky Carp prevailed 5-4 in 10 innings over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday.

The lead changed hands multiple times in the late innings. With the Chiefs leading 3-2 in the top of eighth inning, Beloit's Brett Roberts delivered a two-out, two-strike hit to push the Sky Carp back in front, 4-3.

Peoria promptly tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. With Alex Iadisernia at second, pinch-hitter Won-Bin Cho singled through the left side to tie the score at 4-4.

After the teams traded scoreless ninth innings, another two-out hit proved timely for Beloit in the 10th. Torin Montgomery singled into right field to jump Beloit back in front, 5-4.

The Chiefs made things interesting in the home half of the inning. With runners at second and third, Miguel Villarroel stood in against Beloit closer Josh White. Villarroel worked the count full before ultimately flying out to center to end the contest.

Beloit jumped out to an early 2-0 lead Saturday. A two-run homer from Brock Vradenburg opened the scoring in the top of the 4th inning. It was the lone blemish on Inohan Paniagua's line. The right-hander turned in five innings and whiffed five batters. His home ERA sits at 1.70 on the year.

Zach Levenson drove in three runs for Peoria. His RBI groundout in the fourth inning cut the deficit to 2-1. In the sixth, Levenson looped a double down the right field line to give the Chiefs a 3-2 advantage.

The Chiefs outhit the Sky Carp 12-8 on Saturday and scattered nine hits against Beloit starter Emmett Olson, but finished 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Sunday's series finale is set for 2:05 p.m. at Dozer Park. Right-hander Hancel Rincon will try to deny Beloit of a three-game series sweep. He takes the ball for the Chiefs.

