Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM at West Michigan)

July 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dragons GameDay

Saturday, July 20, 2024 l Game # 23 (89)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-9, 47-41) at West Michigan Whitecaps (11-10, 42-45)

RH Mason Pelio (0-1, 6.00) vs. LH Joe Miller (0-2, 4.12)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a three-game series. Season Series between Dayton and West Michigan: West Michigan 7, Dayton 6 (at LMCU Ballpark: West Michigan 4, Dayton 3).

Streaks : The Dragons have won five of their last seven games. They are 13-6 over their last 19. They are 34-22 (.607) over their last 56 (since May 12). West Michigan snapped a five-game losing streak last night.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a one and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Friday : West Michigan 3, Dayton 0. The Dragons were limited to just two hits (both singles) and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position. All three West Michigan runs came on a three-run double by Roberto Campos in the sixth inning.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 29-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 44-26 (.629) in nights games; 3-15 (.167) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,048), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,211).

Player Notes

Carlos Jorge over his last 7 games is batting .304 (7 for 23) with 1 home run and 5 stolen bases.

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona has not allowed a hit over his last two starts. He has become just the second pitcher in all Minor League Baseball in 2024 to have back-to-back starts of at least five innings without allowing a hit (thanks to Luke Henne of the Reds for this note).

Reliever John Murphy over his last 15 outings: 20 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 25 SO, 0.45 ERA.

Starter T.J. Sikkema over his last three outings: 15 IP, 10 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first six outings since being called up from Daytona: 11.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1 Sv.

Reliever Arij Fransen over his last four outings: 11 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, July 21 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 7.36) at West Michigan RH Jaden Hamm (3-3, 2.54)

Tuesday, July 23 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 3.05)

Wednesday, July 24 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (5-4, 3.76)

Thursday, July 25 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 7.20)

Friday, July 26 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 2.88)

Saturday, July 27 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Mason Pelio TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 28 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

