Loons Outlast Lugnuts, Win 6-2 in Season-Long 12 Innings

July 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (44-44) (10-12) tied the game in the ninth inning and held serve with the Lansing Lugnuts (42-46) (10-13) until the 12th inning where they scored four, for a 6-2 win on a 78-degree partly cloudy Saturday night at Jackson ® Field™.

- Both teams' first runs were unearned. Lansing's Jonny Butler reached on a single in the first inning. He stole second base and a throwing error put him to third. A groundout scored him. Great Lakes' Nelson Quiroz got to first after a throwing error from starter Mitch Myers in the third inning. Quiroz moved to third and across the plate off back-to-back groundouts.

- Jackson Ferris did not allow an earned run across six innings. The left-hander has allowed two earned runs over his last 19 innings. Tonight, the Dodgers No. 6 prospect struck out five. His most efficient inning was the sixth, needing just eight pitches.

- Lansing took the lead in the eighth inning. After a one-out walk and stolen base by Jonny Butler, Euribiel Angeles blooped a single into right field. It was the only run against Jeisson Cabrera over two innings.

- After not scoring against Wander Guante, who worked four clean innings, the Loons faced Diego Barrera in the ninth. With one-out, Sam Mongelli mashed a ball 391 feet landing off the tall wall in centerfield. It hopped away from Ryan Lasko in centerfield, giving Mongelli his first triple. Mongelli motored home, after a comebacker that was not flipped home in time.

- Both teams were denied in the tenth and eleventh. Against Barrera, Great Lakes were held without a hit. In the eleventh, Dylan Campbell stole third but after a grounder to the pitcher he was tagged out in a rundown.

- Michael Martinez maneuvered around two walks in the ninth and tenth, he punched out three Lugnuts. Brandon Neeck sat down Lansing's 4-5-6 in order in the bottom of the eleventh. Only one baserunner got aboard in the twelfth.

- Great Lakes poured on four runs in the top of the twelfth. Yehizon Sanchez hit and walked a batter to loads the bases. Nelson Quiroz scored two with a rope to centerfield. A Lansing error a third run, Thayron Liranzo 's RBI single made it 6-2.

Rounding Things Out

It was the first time Great Lakes has played into the 12th inning this season. The Loons have played in 10 extra innings. Four runs is their best "extra" inning run total.

Up Next

The Loons go for a series sweep tomorrow Sunday, July 21st. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.