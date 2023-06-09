Wheels Fall off as Dogs Lose First Series

The MoonDogs looked to put last night's debacle behind them. RJ Elmore took the mound for the MoonDogs and looked to make quick work of the Stingers. Elmore started the inning throwing ten strikes while the Stingers put balls in play for the Dogs to run amuck with. After leadoff man Stone Miyao got on base with a well-placed single. Kevin Fitzer put a ball in play that third baseman Kysen Howard was able to snag to start a 5-4-3 double play.

In the bottom of the first Kip Fougerousse had a well-placed single getting him on base. Ari Armas came to the plate for the first time this season ready to continue where he left off at the end of last season. Armas tattooed a ball into the wall deep in center allowing Fougerousse to turn third and put the MoonDogs up by one in the first.

In the top of the third Elmore found himself in trouble after eleven pitch leadoff batter. Willmar was able to get two runners on base and just like in the first inning a ball sent right to Howard started a play so nice they had to do it twice with a 5-4-3 double play. Elmore would go on to strike out the next batter leaving the inning as he started it up by one.

During the fourth the MoonDogs were able to get another run on the board as Joe Hauser drove in Brendan Hord putting the MoonDogs up by two.

The MoonDogs would find themselves in trouble as Elmore pushing close to the 100-pitch count with a runner on the bases would see Jake Hjelle go deep over the head of the left fielder tying the game a two apiece.

The top of the seventh would see the wheels fall off as the Stingers would load the bases on Corbin Talley before he would be pulled for Mitchel Casperson. Casperson would start out strong punching out Hjelle before back-to-back singles and a triple by Luke Williams to put the Stingers up by five heading into the bottom of the seventh.

The Stingers kept the pressure on the MoonDogs putting runs up in the eighth and ninth as the MoonDogs struggled to get things going without two outs on the board until the ninth. Dustin Crenshaw was hit by the second pitch he saw putting Mikey Gottschalk up to bat. Gottschalk continued his hot streak getting his second single of the season. Fougerousse approached the plate with a chance to get the MoonDogs within striking distance. Fougerousse would drag the count out to full before getting call out looking. Armas would also take the count to full before getting called out swinging. The final out would come down to Hord who wouldn't get the chance to drive in any runs as Crenshaw was picked off stealing home on a wild pitch.

The MoonDogs look to right the ship tomorrow as they take on the Honkers at ISG Field at 6:35 P.M.

