Rockford Rivets Earn a 6-0 Win

June 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







The Rockford Rivets won 6-0 against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders at the Rivets Stadium in Rockford, IL.

During the 2nd inning, a single hit by Aaron Harper brought Carson Roberts home for the first run of the game. Brett Sears also had 3 strikeouts for a non-scoring inning for the Dock Spiders. Khalil Walker hit a single to left field and allowed Braden Duhon to score to advance the score to 2-0 in the third inning.

Braden Duhon scored again during the 5th inning causing a pitcher change for the Dock Spiders bringing in Zachary Gaudreau who then allowed Khalil Walker to score after an error.

The 6th inning was exciting for the Rivets as Khalil Walker was up to bat with two outs hoping to extend the lead. Jack Scheri advanced to second by a stolen base and Khalil Walker advanced to 1st while Jack Scheri brought in another run making the score now 4-0. Pitcher Brett Sears also had a good game with 6 strikeouts on the board and Mitch Rogers with 2 strikeouts in his first inning.

During the 8th inning, Khalil Walker was up to bat last with 2 outs and allowed Nick Demarco to score. Honorable mention for Brett Sears as he had a shutout appearance with a total of six strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

The Rockford Rivets will be back at home on June 9th at 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.