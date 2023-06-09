Jackrabbits Blank Kingfish for First Time of Season

Kokomo, IN - The Kenosha Kingfish were shut out for the first time in 2023, as the Kokomo Jackrabbits shut them out 5-0 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

In the loss, Kenosha matched their season low of two hits that was originally set against the Traverse City Pit Spitters on June 5.

Kokomo exploded for 12 hits to keep their offense rolling after falling short in a 14-13 shootout the night prior.

Reagan Burford (Ole Miss) had the only extra base hit for the Kingfish, as he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Roman Kuntz (Morehead State University) was the main Jackrabbit contributor at the plate. Kuntz was 2-for-5 with a three-run shot in the bottom of the third frame; this makes it two multi-hit games in two tries.

Quincy University junior Kobe Essien (1-0) stole the night and won it for Kokomo; he gave up nouns on a pair of hits in seven frames of work. Essien also managed to strike out three hitters in his outing.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville right-hander Jake Kampf (0-1) had a rough Kenosha debut. He was tagged with the loss after allowing three runners to cross the plate in just two innings and a third.

Following the defeat, the Kingfish (5-7) sit alone at fifth place in the Great Lakes East.

The Jackrabbits (6-6) hop up to grab lone possession of fourth place.

The Kingfish will head home to Historic Simmons FIeld for a two-game series against the Green Bay Rockers starting on June 10. First pitch for game one will be at 6:35 PM CT.

